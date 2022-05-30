Young Entrepreneurs Donate to SPCA

Grade 5 and 6 students at Bankhead Elementary learned how to turn a profit and give back to the community last week with their Young Entrepreneur Fair.

Over the last six weeks, students worked through a business course that required them to goal set, plan, design, and market a product. They also learned about expenses and profits and donating to charities. Their learning culminated in a business fair in their school gym, where parents and their fellow students could purchase the student-created products.

"We're very proud of the students for their enthusiasm and learning on this project," said Peter Gallo, Principal at Bankhead Elementary. "They really took their learning beyond numeracy and communication and were empowered to see the difference they can make in their own community."

The students chose to donate ten percent of their profits, $440, to the local SPCA.