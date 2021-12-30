Young philanthropist brings holiday cheer to kids at KGH

Two young ladies, a Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) student and a local physician, brought smiles and cheer to kids and staff at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) on Christmas Eve.

The pediatric unit is a familiar place for Jenae, having spent the holiday season there years ago. In part, due to that experience, she was inspired to fund raise and save money for several months in order to purchase and deliver presents to kids living her experience, spending their holidays in the hospital instead of at home.

“Jenae came to me with this wonderful idea,” says Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk, Interior Health physician and a family friend of Jenae’s. “We know what it’s like not to be home for Christmas and wanted to bring a little surprise and joy to the kids staying at KGH this holiday season.”

Having received permission from the unit, and following COVID-19 protocols, Jenae and Dr. van Duyvendyk wheeled a wagon overflowing with gifts to the pediatric unit and delivered toy surprises with kind smiles to kids and their families on the morning of December 24.

“I just wanted to bring a little joy and cheer to kids when they might need it the most,” says Jenae. “I know from experience what it’s like to spend the holidays in a hospital bed and I thought this would be a nice surprise and distraction for these kids.”

“We are so blessed to have young philanthropists like Jenae in our community, who want to give back,” says Dr. Vanduyvendyk. “Giving truly does change everything.”

