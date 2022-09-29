Young Rockets defenceman Logan Dochuk reassigned by team
The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have reassigned defenceman Logan Dochuk to a team to be determined.
The 17-year-old appeared in all five preseason games for Kelowna, posting two penalty minutes.
To view the Rockets current roster click here.
-
