Young Stars Classic Returns to Penticton

The Vancouver Canucks announced today details for the 2022 Young Stars Classic, which is scheduled to return to the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC from Friday, September 16 to Monday, September 19, 2022.

This year marks the ninth edition of the Young Stars Classic and first since 2018, featuring prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets in a four-team, round-robin tournament format.

A complete schedule for the 2022 Young Stars Classic is listed below. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

2022 YOUNG STARS CLASSIC GAME SCHEDULE*

Includes Penticton Vees exhibition game on Saturday, September 17 at 2:00pm PT

*Subject to change

GAME MATCHUP DATE TIME Game 1 Winnipeg vs Calgary Fri, Sept. 16 4:00pm PT Game 2 Edmonton vs Vancouver Fri, Sept. 16 7:30pm PT VEES EXHI Penticton Vees vs. Chilliwack Chiefs Sat, Sept. 17 2:00pm PT Game 3 Calgary vs Edmonton Sat, Sept. 17 7:30pm PT Game 4 Vancouver vs Winnipeg Sun, Sept. 18 2:00pm PT Game 5 Winnipeg vs Edmonton Mon, Sept. 19 11:00am PT Game 6 Vancouver vs Calgary Mon, Sept. 19 2:30pm PT

In addition to the tournament game schedule, there will also be several community activations during Young Stars weekend for fans to enjoy:

Thursday, September 15 - Hockey Talk with Cammi Granato

Sunday, September 18 (morning) - Minor Hockey Skills Clinic

Sunday, September 18 (afternoon) - Party on the Plaza

Fans are encouraged to visit Canucks.com/YoungStars to be the first to receive latest information on tickets and community activations.