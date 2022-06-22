iHeartRadio

Young Stars Classic Returns to Penticton

Young Stars1 (2)

The Vancouver Canucks announced today details for the 2022 Young Stars Classic, which is scheduled to return to the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC from Friday, September 16 to Monday, September 19, 2022.  

This year marks the ninth edition of the Young Stars Classic and first since 2018, featuring prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets in a four-team, round-robin tournament format. 

A complete schedule for the 2022 Young Stars Classic is listed below. Ticket information will be announced at a later date. 

2022 YOUNG STARS CLASSIC GAME SCHEDULE*
Includes Penticton Vees exhibition game on Saturday, September 17 at 2:00pm PT

*Subject to change

GAME 

MATCHUP 

DATE 

TIME 

Game 1 

Winnipeg vs Calgary 

Fri, Sept. 16 

4:00pm PT 

Game 2 

Edmonton vs Vancouver 

Fri, Sept. 16 

7:30pm PT 

VEES EXHI

Penticton Vees vs. Chilliwack Chiefs

Sat, Sept. 17

2:00pm PT

Game 3 

Calgary vs Edmonton 

Sat, Sept. 17 

7:30pm PT 

Game 4 

Vancouver vs Winnipeg 

Sun, Sept. 18 

2:00pm PT 

Game 5 

Winnipeg vs Edmonton 

Mon, Sept. 19 

11:00am PT 

Game 6 

Vancouver vs Calgary 

Mon, Sept. 19 

2:30pm PT 

In addition to the tournament game schedule, there will also be several community activations during Young Stars weekend for fans to enjoy: 

  • Thursday, September 15 - Hockey Talk with Cammi Granato 
  • Sunday, September 18 (morning) - Minor Hockey Skills Clinic 
  • Sunday, September 18 (afternoon) - Party on the Plaza 

Fans are encouraged to visit Canucks.com/YoungStars to be the first to receive latest information on tickets and community activations. 

 

