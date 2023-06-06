Young Stars Classic set for mid September in Penticton

The Vancouver Canucks announced today the game schedule and ticket package details for the 2023 Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC from Friday, September 15 to Monday, September 18, 2023.

This year marks the 10th edition of the Young Stars Classic, featuring prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets in a four-team, round-robin tournament format. Additionally, the hometown Penticton Vees of the BCHL will play an exhibition game against the Chilliwack Chiefs on the Saturday of the tournament.

2023 YOUNG STARS CLASSIC GAME SCHEDULE

*Subject to change

GAME MATCHUP DATE TIME Game 1 Winnipeg vs Edmonton Fri, Sept. 15 4:00pm PT Game 2 Calgary vs Vancouver Fri, Sept. 15 7:30pm PT VEES EXHIB Penticton Vees vs Chilliwack Chiefs Sat, Sept. 16 2:00pm PT Game 3 Calgary vs Edmonton Sat, Sept. 16 7:30pm PT Game 4 Vancouver vs Winnipeg Sun, Sept. 17 2:00pm PT Game 5 Winnipeg vs Calgary Mon, Sept. 18 11:00am PT Game 6 Vancouver vs Edmonton Mon, Sept. 18 2:30pm PT

Full tournament packages will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 23 at 10:00am PT and can be purchased at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC or online at ValleyFirstTix.com . Each full tournament package includes tickets to all six NHL games and the Penticton Vees game, beginning at $115.00 for adults and $75.00 for children ages 12 and under.

Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Members, SOEC Premium Seating/Suites and Cyber Club Members, and Penticton Vees Season Ticket Members will have access to exclusive presales ahead of Friday, June 23. Presale details will released to the above groups through their mailing lists.

TICKET PACKAGES:

ADULT FULL TOURNAMENT PACKAGE $115.00 each (plus additional fees online) All Six (6) NHL Games One (1) Penticton Vees Exhibition Game



CHILD (12 & UNDER) FULL TOURNAMENT PACKAGE $75.00 each (plus additional fees online) All Six (6) NHL Games One (1) Penticton Vees Exhibition Game



ADULT “MVP” PACK | Limited Quantity Available $170.00 each (additional fees apply online) All Six (6) NHL Games One (1) Penticton Vees Exhibition Game One (1) Canucks Young Stars Classic Herschel ‘Chapter’ Toiletry Kit Two (2) $10.00 Food & Beverage Vouchers - $20.00 Total



CHILD (12 & UNDER) “ROOKIE” PACK | Limited Quantity Available $125.00 each (additional fees apply online) All Six (6) NHL Games One (1) Penticton Vees Exhibition Game One (1) Canucks Young Stars Classic Herschel ‘Pop Quiz’ Lunch Kit Two (2) $10.00 Food & Beverage Vouchers - $20.00 Total



In addition to the tournament game schedule, there will also be several community activations during Young Stars Classic weekend for fans to enjoy, including the annual Young Stars Classic Party on the Plaza, Minor Hockey Skills and Referee Clinics, and a Hockey Talk with Canucks Assistant General Manager Cammi Granato.

Fans are encouraged to visit Canucks.com/YoungStars to be the first to receive updates on tickets, information and community activations to look forward to at the 2023 Young Stars Classic.