Young steps up as women's soccer draws Cougars

Stefanie Young scored UBC Okanagan's lone goal in the 4th minute as the Heat earned a 1-1 draw against the Mount Royal Cougars Saturday afternoon at Ken Woods Field.



Young, a third-year from Kelowna, B.C., missed the entirety of the 2022 season due to injury, but her anticipated return to the line-up this weekend proved one for the record books. Her 13 shots in the match set a nine-year-old program record, dating back to the school's inaugural season in Canada West in 2014. It was her sixth career marker for the Heat, moving her to a tie for second place in UBCO's record books.



Coming in as a second-half sub, Athena Fourlas potted Mount Royal's point-earning tally in the 76th minute. It was the Calgary product's first goal of the year, as she builds off a career-best three markers last season.



UBCO eclipsed the 20-shot in a game marker for the first time since 2018, totaling 24, while MRU recorded nine.



Making her second start for the Heat, keeper Talia Gagnon (Dieppe, N.B.) made three saves. Her counterpart, Torrance Langdon (Calgary, Alta.) made seven stops.



Abigail Taneda of West Kelowna, B.C., picked up with her sixth career assist after a record-setting performance a year ago. Taneda set up five goals last season, the most in a single-season in school history, while adding a pair of goals in the process.



The Heat earn four of a possible six points this weekend, starting off their year at 1-0-1 as the Cougars begin their campaign at 0-1-1.



UBCO will be back in action when they host the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack (1-1-0) on September 2nd in the first Presidents' Cup showdown of the year. Kick-off is slated for 3 p.m. from Nonis Sports Field.