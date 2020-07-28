Your best friend - air conditioning

No one knows how to beat the heat better than Brian Walters.

He's the owner of Kelowna based - Ace Plumbing and Heating.

Walters spoke to AM 1150 News about keeping your air conditioner working at its optimum level.

"Filter replacements on the furnace is important and cleanliness of the outside condensor. When we start mowing lawns and we start blowing grass clippings and all the pollen in the air gets sucked in through that coil, that's how that heat transfer gets done."

Walters recommends using a pressure washer to loosen debris from the air conditioner so it can function properly.

"Mostly because they think they are saving energy, they will shut it off and open windows in the evening. It is best to put it at a constant temperature in the house and let it sit there. I turn my air conditioner on in May and shut it off in September", Walters added.