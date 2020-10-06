Your experiences with accessible parking in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna completed the Downtown Area parking plan last year and heard from residents that there are barriers to accessible parking.

A survey will help provide information to what those barriers are and suggestions for solutions.

We are looking for people who are permit holders," explains Parking Operations Coordinator, Andrew Rolston. "But we also want to hear from caregivers and service providers who use accessible parking for the people in their care."

The survery is at www.getinvolved.kelowna.ca until October 20.

You can enter for a 50 dollar gift card for your participation.