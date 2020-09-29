Youth allegedly attacked

It is making the rounds on social media and the Kelowna RCMP are stepping in to investigate.

A 14 year-old teenager says he was roughhousing with a friend Friday night at Waterfront Park when he was allegedly attacked by another teen.

The victim says he was protecting his head while the suspect punched him repeatedly and several other people in the crowd kicked him.

The RCMP are trying to identify those involved in the assault.

If you saw it happen, call the Kelowna RCMP.