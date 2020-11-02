Youth Injured in Collision on Halloween Night

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on November 2nd, 2020 at 8:44AM:

A teenager was transported to hospital with injuries after being struck by a vehicle in West Kelowna.

On October 31st, 2020 just before 8:00 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to a collision in the 2200-block of Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

A pedestrian attempting to cross the highway between intersections was stuck by a northbound vehicle.

The 14-year-old boy was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No charges have been laid, and the investigation is ongoing.