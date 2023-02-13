Youths use smoke bomb or firecracker in mall food court: Kelowna RCMP looking for info
On February 11, 2023, shortly after 6:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report a large group of teens had set off a firecracker or smoke bomb in the food court of the Orchard Park Shopping Centre. Witnesses reported the group of teens departed towards the bus loop, and then fled the area when police arrived.
Kelowna RCMP are asking the public with information or possibly dash camera recordings from this time and area to please call the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-7874. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.
-
Renee Merrifield's MLA MinuteNew healthcare funding nowhere near enough.
-
West Kelowna Warriors playoff ticket packagesLink to the order form contained in the story.
-
Avalanche claims two more victims in BCThe accident on Potato Peak, approximately 40 kilometres south of Tatla Lake in the Cariboo.
-
Selina Peters located safeSelina Peters, the 32-year-old woman, last seen in Vernon on January 4th, 2023, has been located safe and well according to police.
-
One in four Canadians would be unable to afford a sudden expense of $500: StatCanA quarter of Canadians say they would be unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500, according to new data from StatCan.
-
B.C. government lawyers vote in favour of job action over newly tabled billThe 350 lawyers who provide legal advice and write legislation for the British Columbia government have voted overwhelmingly in favour of job action.
-
Concerns raised by Kelowna advocacy group over controversial billboard in West KelownaA Kelowna based group advocating for seniors in the 2SLGBTQ+ community is raising concerns over a billboard add placed in West Kelowna.
-
COVID-19 vaccine policy lifted for City of West Kelowna staffThe City of West Kelowna will no longer require staff to have COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment, effective immediately.
-
Trio of Kelowna Falcons Alumni to play in World Baseball ClassicThree former Kelowna Falcons players will suit up in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC) to represent their home countries.