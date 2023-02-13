iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-4°C
Instagram

Youths use smoke bomb or firecracker in mall food court: Kelowna RCMP looking for info


The Shoppers Drug Mart at Orchard Park Shopping Centre is pictured in an undated image from Google Street View.

On February 11, 2023, shortly after 6:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report a large group of teens had set off a firecracker or smoke bomb in the food court of the Orchard Park Shopping Centre. Witnesses reported the group of teens departed towards the bus loop, and then fled the area when police arrived.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public with information or possibly dash camera recordings from this time and area to please call the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-7874. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175