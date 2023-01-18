Zellers making a comeback in Canada

Shopping centres in Kamloops, downtown Vancouver, Surrey and Abbotsford will be home to one of 25 new Zellers store "experiences" opening across Canada, its parent company revealed Wednesday.

Last August, The Hudson’s Bay Co. revealed plans to revive the discount chain, nearly one decade after closing most Zellers stores in Canada.

“With a core focus on design and value—and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love-- Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between,” reads a news release issued by HBC on Wednesday.

Each Zellers will be located within a Bay department store, and will be launching alongside a new e-commerce website.

HBC says the new Zellers will offer décor items, toys, baby gear, clothes and pet accessories. Surrey, Abbotsford and Kamloops are the other cities destined for a Zellers comeback.

The majority of the new Zellers will be in Ontario, where nine stores are set to open. Quebec will be home to five of the discount chains, while another five will be spread across the Prairies. Only two Zellers have been announced for Atlantic Canada, both of which are in Nova Scotia.

Hudson's Bay Co. says theses are just the first 25 locations of new Zellers, with plans for more on the way.

The company has not confirmed when the Zellers stores will be opening.