NFC champion Eagles name Johnson, Desai new coordinators

The Philadelphia Eagles have promoted quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator. Johnson replaces Shane Steichen after he left to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles also hired Sean Desai as defensive coordinator. They hired him away from his role as associate head coach with the Seattle Seahawks. Desai succeeds Jonathan Gannon. Gannon left after the Super Bowl to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles also named Alex Tanney as the new quarterbacks coach. The Eagles named Marcus Brady as senior offensive assistant. They named T.J. Paganetti as run game specialist and assistant tight ends coach.