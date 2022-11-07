NFC is upside down midway through NFL season

Aaron Rodgers used an expletive to describe three interceptions. Tom Brady used a different expletive to express his relief and excitement after a comeback win. The Rams and Cardinals played like slop again.

The NFC’s best teams in 2021 have sure had a tough first half in 2022.

Midway through the season, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) and Dallas Cowboys (6-2) are the only NFC playoff teams from last season with a winning record.

The Green Bay Packers (3-6) have lost five straight games for the first time since Rodgers was a first-year starter in 2008. Rodgers tied a career-high with three picks, including two in the end zone on the first two possessions, in a 15-9 loss at Detroit.

Rodgers isn’t playing like a two-time reigning NFL MVP, but he doesn’t regret returning to play after contemplating retirement.

“I think that’s an exaggeration,” Rodgers said. “Frustration and (misery) are two different emotions. When I decided to come back, it was all in. I don’t make decisions and then in hindsight, 20-20, have regrets about big decisions like that. So, I was all in, and this is a lot of life lessons for sure this year. But luckily, it’s not over. There are still a lot of games left. We’ll be counted out probably by many. We’ll see how we respond.”

The Packers have eight games left to turn things around, but it won’t be easy. Their next three opponents — Dallas, Tennessee and Philadelphia — are 19-5 combined.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed headed toward a fourth straight loss before the seven-time Super Bowl champion engineered a vintage game-winning drive in the final minute against the Rams (3-5). Brady drove the Buccaneers 60 yards on six plays in 35 seconds with no time-outs, tossing a 1-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton for a 16-13 victory over the...