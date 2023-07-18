NFL are refusing to pay running backs. That reflects the pass-first direction of the league

NFL teams are refusing to give running backs lucrative long-term contracts, leaving the best players at the position feeling angry and underappreciated. It’s no surprise the league has reached this point considering recent trends. The days of three yards and a cloud of dust are long gone. The NFL has become a pass-first, quarterback-driven league built around explosive offenses. League rules have changed over the past two decades to enhance scoring. QBs have more protection. Wide receivers have more freedom to roam the field. Defensive players have to be concerned about getting penalized for illegal hits. They can’t go too low. They can’t hit the helmet. They can’t hold. They can’t tug jerseys.