NFL Draft 2023 Live | Seahawks pick Devon Witherspoon No. 5


Seahawks_450
Follow along for real-time updates on the NFL draft with live updates by Associated Press journalists around the country. The draft in Kansas City has begun and is being broadcast by the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPNDeportes. The Carolina Panthers kicked off Thursday night’s proceedings by taking quarterback Bryce Young with the first pick.
