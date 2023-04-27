NFL draft dominated early by QBs, including top pick Young
Quarterbacks dominated the first part of the NFL draft. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were among the top four picks Thursday night, an expected result in a league where teams know finding a franchise QB is the quickest path to success. The Carolina Panthers selected Young, the slender and dynamic Alabama quarterback, with the No. 1 pick, seven weeks after making a blockbuster trade with Chicago to move up to get their choice of potential franchise players. The Panthers chose the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner over Ohio State’s Stroud, Florida’s Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. New coach Frank Reich said earlier in the week that the organization reached a consensus Monday after several weeks of deliberation.
-
-
-
-
-
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes ParliamentThe Online Streaming Act will help ensure Canadian stories and music are widely available to Canadians.
-
Special avalanche warning issued across Western CanadaEvery day of warm air increases the danger.
-
Emergency siren to be tested in Predator Ridge area this afternoonAn emergency siren that is being installed in the Predator Ridge area will be tested this afternoon (Thursday, April 27).
-
Early morning fire engulfs travel trailer in Rutland: damages outside of nearby townhomeAt approximately 05:50 am on April 27th, the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a call for a Travel Trailer on fire in the Asher Road area in Rutland.
-
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick not running for re-election in 2024Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick has released the following statement regarding his future