NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, who will go No. 1

The NFL never really stops so the offseason continues with the draft starting on Thursday night. The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick and a lot of the hype surrounds the quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are among the coveted prospects. The other top athletes include edge rushers such as Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. The first round begins Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern. The second and third rounds are on Friday starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. The fourth through seventh rounds are Saturday starting at 12 p.m.