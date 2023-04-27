NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, who will go No. 1
The NFL never really stops so the offseason continues with the draft starting on Thursday night. The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick and a lot of the hype surrounds the quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are among the coveted prospects. The other top athletes include edge rushers such as Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson. The first round begins Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern. The second and third rounds are on Friday starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. The fourth through seventh rounds are Saturday starting at 12 p.m.
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes ParliamentThe Online Streaming Act will help ensure Canadian stories and music are widely available to Canadians.
Special avalanche warning issued across Western CanadaEvery day of warm air increases the danger.
Emergency siren to be tested in Predator Ridge area this afternoonAn emergency siren that is being installed in the Predator Ridge area will be tested this afternoon (Thursday, April 27).
Early morning fire engulfs travel trailer in Rutland: damages outside of nearby townhomeAt approximately 05:50 am on April 27th, the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a call for a Travel Trailer on fire in the Asher Road area in Rutland.
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick not running for re-election in 2024Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick has released the following statement regarding his future
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.