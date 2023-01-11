NFL offseason a mental, physical reboot process for players

Aaron Rodgers hits the beach and has even hosted a TV game show. Alvin Kamara has snowboarded in the mountains of Montana.

Quinton Jefferson takes his kids to school and runs errands. Sheldon Rankins catches up on cooking and traveling.

Game plans and practices are replaced in the NFL offseason by all the activities — exciting and mundane — players couldn't do the last several months. It's also a chance to rejuvenate their bodies and minds from the tolls of playing such a violent, competitive game.

Playoff teams can play deep into January, and even into February if they make it to the Super Bowl. But for players on the 18 teams that failed to make the postseason, the offseason begins when the clock hits zero in the regular-season finale.

“You want to get to that ultimate goal of the Super Bowl and all that,” said Kamara, whose Saints have missed the playoffs the past two seasons. “But if you don’t make it, you fall short, it’s still like, ‘All right, we lost,’ but now you’ve got some time to decompress and really just get your body right, get your mind right. Because it’s demanding every week.

“You can’t do this job halfway. So, I just kind of disconnect from everything. I go on a hiatus, really.”

Rodgers, who has surfed the shores of California to unwind and guest-hosted 10 episodes of “Jeopardy!” during the 2021 offseason, knows the feeling.

“I think we all take a deep breath once the season is over, and for me it’s not that hard to get into that offseason mode and enjoy my time away from it,” the Green Bay quarterback said. “I think it’s important to actually take time. When you’re younger, you want to jump back into workouts. When you’re older, you give yourself a little bit more time.

“But it’s more just having...