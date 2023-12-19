NFL players face pressure as never before, in the digital-age surge of betting and fantasy

The intensity of NFL fandom that increased with the surge of fantasy football has spiked further in the age of online betting. The accessibility of social media has put players in position to feel that ferocity as never before. That’s one reason why the league has a wellness program for these uniquely high-profile employees. Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is one player who spoke out recently about hateful and racist messages directed toward him on social media after a tough loss. Dealing with the ups and downs of digital feedback is a big challenge.