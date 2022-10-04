NFL players working to ease stigma around mental health help

The pressures of the NFL were getting to Marcus Smith II.

He hadn't lived up to the expectations of being Philadelphia's first-round pick, which led to anxiety, depression, panic attacks, being released by the Eagles — and a move across the country to Seattle. Smith didn’t talk about his mental health because he didn’t want anyone to think he wasn’t tough enough to play in the league.

On his way to Seahawks practice in August 2018, he stopped at the edge of a hill, ready to drive off of it. A call from his pregnant wife and his mother-in-law changed his mind. He went to practice and told coach Pete Carroll and defensive line coach Cliff Hurtt what happened.

“(Carroll) supported me in every way possible. He actually helped me get that therapist, let me know that everything was going to be fine,” said Smith, who was drafted in 2014. “It took me at least six, seven months to go through all the things in the past that I had never addressed. ... If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have done what I was doing and I probably wouldn’t be here today.”

Smith has dedicated himself to making sure other players don’t reach the breaking point he was at. He's also among many former and active NFL players who are sharing their personal stories to break the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage people to seek help they need. The league and the NFL Players Association are offering resources for teams, too.

“I definitely think we’re moving in the right direction with guys actually opening up and going to get the help,” Smith said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. “I just want to make sure that it’s not too late. That’s why we have to continue to speak about it.”

Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins has been working to educate people about mental health — or cerebral wellness, as he...