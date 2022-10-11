NFL's growth abroad now includes giving Africa a chance, too

Obinna Eze discovered football just seven years ago, not long after the goodbye to his parents in Nigeria that is still the last time he saw them in person.

His first test was a junior varsity scrimmage, an experience that went about as smoothly as could be expected for a high school exchange student from a poor country halfway around the world where this American-born-and-bred sport has long been a novelty at best.

“Bad memories,” said Eze, a rookie on the practice squad with the Detroit Lions. “It was just confusing, my first time being at tackle. I kind of knew what I was supposed to do, but it was just weird. I knew I was supposed to block that guy until the whistle blew, but that's pretty much it.”

Undrafted out of TCU after playing his first four college seasons at Memphis, the 6-foot-8, 335-pound Eze has come a long way in those seven-plus years since he first arrived at Davidson Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, with the intent to play basketball.

The NFL has had a growth spurt of its own when it comes to players such as Eze who were either born in an African country or whose parents were.

There were 123 players of that distinction — about 5% of the league, including practice squads — on the 32 team rosters for opening weekend. Nigeria (87) was the runaway leader among the 16 different nations. Ghana (10) was next.

Four current players — Uchenna Nwosu (Seattle Seahawks), Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Houston Texans), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Cleveland Browns) and Kwity Paye (Indianapolis Colts) — were part of an NFL contingent that went to Accra, Ghana, for the league's first official event on the continent highlighted by a camp for NFL prospects.

“There was definitely a course of teaching because there is no football over there, but I was surprised by the amount of...