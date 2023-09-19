NFL's two 70-something coaches proving they still have what it takes to compete in this league

The NFL's two oldest coaches are Pete Carroll who's 72 and Bill Belichick who's 71 and both of them showed in Week 2 that still have what it takes to compete in this league increasingly dominated by young coaches. Carroll led his Seahawks into Detroit and took a bit of the luster off the Lions with a 37-31 win in overtime. Belichick fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2001 but his Patriots pulled off an unorthodox block of a field goal that had never been attempted in the NFL.