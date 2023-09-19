iHeartRadio

23°C
NFL's two 70-something coaches proving they still have what it takes to compete in this league


Seahawks_450
The NFL's two oldest coaches are Pete Carroll who's 72 and Bill Belichick who's 71 and both of them showed in Week 2 that still have what it takes to compete in this league increasingly dominated by young coaches. Carroll led his Seahawks into Detroit and took a bit of the luster off the Lions with a 37-31 win in overtime. Belichick fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2001 but his Patriots pulled off an unorthodox block of a field goal that had never been attempted in the NFL.
