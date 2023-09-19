NFL's two 70-something coaches proving they still have what it takes to compete in this league
The NFL's two oldest coaches are Pete Carroll who's 72 and Bill Belichick who's 71 and both of them showed in Week 2 that still have what it takes to compete in this league increasingly dominated by young coaches. Carroll led his Seahawks into Detroit and took a bit of the luster off the Lions with a 37-31 win in overtime. Belichick fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2001 but his Patriots pulled off an unorthodox block of a field goal that had never been attempted in the NFL.
Boil Water Notice rescinded for Sunnyside/Pritchard Service Area in West KelownaThe City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, has rescinded the Boil Water Notice for the Sunnyside/Pritchard System as conditions at the source and in the network have improved.
District of Summerland receives Community Excellence AwardThe District of Summerland has been presented with a Community Excellence Award in the Asset Management by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) at this week’s annual convention in recognition of the District’s Water and Road Integrated Asset Management Plan.
EOC Update: Upper Park Rill Creek (K52813), Glen Lake (K53294) wildfiresWednesday, September 20, 2023, 2:00 pm
Coffee with a cop returnsThe Kelowna RCMP is taking Coffee with a Cop to the Landmark District tomorrow (Thursday September 21) as the team will visit the Bean Scene located at 100-1615 Dickson Road.
Glen Lake wildfire update: EOCNo new Evacuation Orders or Alerts are expected due the Glen Lake Wildfire today after cooler temperatures and a little rain, but the situation can change swiftly and residents are advised to be prepared and keep informed.
Dan Albas MP report: Rising inflation cuts deepThis week marks the beginning of the fall sitting of the House of Commons.
FortisBC awards $15k to North Okanagan non-profitNorth Okanagan Good Food Box will use the funds to ensure more families and seniors in need in the North Okanagan can serve fresh, healthy produce from local farmers at mealtimes.
