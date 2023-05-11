NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting Lions; Jets' Rodgers on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the season against the upstart Detroit Lions in a matchup of high-powered offenses and they’ll host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch on “Monday Night Football” in Week 11. Aaron Rodgers will make his New York Jets debut in the first Monday night game of the season against the Buffalo Bills and later faces the Miami Dolphins in the NFL’s first Black Friday game on Nov. 24. Thanks to Rodgers’ arrival in the Big Apple, the Jets will have six nationally televised games, including their first Sunday night game since 2011 vs. the Chiefs on Oct. 1.
-
Traffic Alert: Temporary Closure on Mackie Road in ColdstreamTo facilitate a water main repair, the intersection of Mackie Drive and Coldstream Creek Road will see the following traffic interruptions from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm on Tuesday, May 16
-
Rainbow crosswalk rehabilitation project to begin todayThe City of Vernon and its contractors will be rehabilitating the rainbow crosswalk that is located on 30th Avenue in Downtown Vernon
-
Ellis and Clement intersection, Pandosy Street and Dehart Road to be re paved: City saysAs the City works to improve streets and intersections, approximately 20 km of road will be resurfaced in 2023 to ensure longevity and repair any damage.
-
Woman found dead in West Kelowna after falling into creek at Glen Canyon: RCMP sayAt approximately 10:00 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP and West Kelowna Fire were advised that a 68-year-old female had fallen into the swift-flowing waters at Glen Canyon Reginal Park.
-
Active Living Centre: Spring 2023 project updateThe development process for the Active Living Centre is well underway in Vernon, as the City prepares for the construction of a new multi-purpose indoor recreation facility within the newly designated Kin Race Track Athletic Park, near the Kal Tire Place and Kal Tire Place North twin arenas.
-
West Kelowna traffic advisory: construction for Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project to beginOn-road construction for the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project starts next week (Monday, May 15).
-
Okanagan College Kelowna campus to host open houseWith summer approaching and many people making their college or university plans for the fall, Okanagan College is opening up its doors to the community to help answer questions about post-secondary pathways.
-
Mayor's Statement on Moose Hide Day“Moose Hide Day is a reminder of the responsibility we all have to end violence against women and children each and every day. As Raven Lacerte, the co-founder of the campaign, says “women were doing all of it, the advocacy, the support, bearing the burden of the trauma and the healing.”
-
Local Government Awareness WeekIn celebration of Local Government Awareness Week (LGAW), May 14 to 20, 2023, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is facilitating learning opportunities for grade five students at Similkameen Elementary Secondary School.