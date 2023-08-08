iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
21°C
Instagram

One of the few competitions in Seahawks camp has Evan Brown leading race to become starting center


Seahawks_450
Evan Brown hasn’t been handed anything during his time in the NFL. He’s had to earn every minute of playing time in his five-year career, and going into his first season with the Seattle Seahawks it appears Brown may finally get the chance to start the season at his preferred position of center. Brown is involved in one of the few true competitions in Seattle’s camp. The Seahawks selected Olu Oluwatimi from Michigan in the draft after he won the Rimington and Outland trophies in his one season with the Wolverines. Oluwatimi may be Seattle’s future. But for now, Brown has the edge.
12