Outplayed and undisciplined Seahawks seek quick answers after their 30-13 opening loss to Rams
Geno Smith saw no reason to try and downplay the performance the Seattle Seahawks had just put forth. Seattle’s season began with an unexpected flop that left fans booing, players losing control of their emotions and the Seahawks feeling flat outplayed by their division foe. Seattle’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was an immediate wakeup call that last year’s unexpected success and the feel-good story surrounding that team is long in the past. Seattle started this season believing it could be a contender in the NFC West. Instead, Seattle was thoroughly outplayed by a Rams roster that’s undergone major surgery that gutted most of the core from the team that two seasons ago won the Super Bowl.
Hughes, Houge Tally Twice As Warriors Knock Off Cents In MerrittThe West Kelowna Warriors used a pair of goals from both Cal Hughes and Simon Houge to come away with a 5-2 exhibition victory over the Merritt Centennials on Saturday night from the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.
Vernon firefighters prevent dumpster fire from spreading to nearby structureNo residents have been displaced due to the incident and no injuries have been reported.
Kelowna RCMP Disrupts Active Interprovincial Drug Trafficking OrganizationIn June 2022, Kelowna RCMP initiated an investigation that led to the discovery of a significant quantity of drugs and the identification of a suspect believed to be involved in the drug trade across several provinces.
Boaters again reminded to stay away from evacuation areas along Okanagan Lake: RCMPThe only evacuated ordered area that boaters are still restricted is accessing the closed sections of the land along Westside Road.
Rockets open preseason in KamloopsThe Kelowna Rockets will kick off their 2022 preseason campaign with a busy weekend that features a home and home series with the Kamloops Blazers.