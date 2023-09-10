Outplayed and undisciplined Seahawks seek quick answers after their 30-13 opening loss to Rams

Geno Smith saw no reason to try and downplay the performance the Seattle Seahawks had just put forth. Seattle’s season began with an unexpected flop that left fans booing, players losing control of their emotions and the Seahawks feeling flat outplayed by their division foe. Seattle’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was an immediate wakeup call that last year’s unexpected success and the feel-good story surrounding that team is long in the past. Seattle started this season believing it could be a contender in the NFC West. Instead, Seattle was thoroughly outplayed by a Rams roster that’s undergone major surgery that gutted most of the core from the team that two seasons ago won the Super Bowl.