P.J. Walker's 3 turnovers doom Browns in loss to Seahawks

P.J. Walker had a chance to put away a second straight road victory for the Browns. A completed pass would have given Cleveland a new set of downs with less than two minutes remaining. But Walker's pass deflected off the helmet of blitzing Seattle safety Jamal Adams and was intercepted. Walker was filling in again for the injured Deshaun Watson. His performance was filled with some big plays and big misses that added up to a frustrating result for the Browns. It's still not clear when Watson will be healthy enough to play.