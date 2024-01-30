Panthers hire familiar face in Dan Morgan as president of football operations and general manager
The Carolina Panthers have promoted Dan Morgan to president of football operations and general manager. Morgan is a former Panthers linebacker. Now he's tasked with turning around the struggling franchise. Morgan spent the past three seasons as Carolina's assistant GM. The Panthers are 31-68 since David Tepper bought the team in 2018, tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in the league in that span. They have not been to the postseason since 2017 and have been criticized for poor trades and draft picks. Morgan replaces Scott Fitterer, who was fired after the season.
Police investigating fatal motor vehicle incident in FalklandA 2-year old child was struck by a vehicle on a rural property off Highway 97 near Falkland.
City of Kelowna update on UBCO downtown campus projectSince ground settling around the UBCO Downtown was first discovered in the fall, UBC has been working closely with City of Kelowna staff, consultants and neighbouring properties to investigate those reports and to determine the best path forward on the project.
Warriors ink Ferguson to three year extension as GM and Head CoachThe West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club is pleased to announce that Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson has agreed to a new three-year contract.
Senior housing coming to LumbyMore seniors in Lumby will have access to affordable homes, with construction beginning on a new 20-unit housing development.
KFD respond to early morning fire on BernardAt approximately 4:40am this morning January 29th Kelowna fire dept dispatch center received multiple calls of a structure fire at 1826 Bernard Ave.
Ibbetson surpasses 1000 career points in women's basketball loss to UBCPlaying in her 66th career contest, the Kelowna, B.C., native eclipsed the historical mark with a layup midway through the fourth quarter.
