Panthers hire familiar face in Dan Morgan as president of football operations and general manager

The Carolina Panthers have promoted Dan Morgan to president of football operations and general manager. Morgan is a former Panthers linebacker. Now he's tasked with turning around the struggling franchise. Morgan spent the past three seasons as Carolina's assistant GM. The Panthers are 31-68 since David Tepper bought the team in 2018, tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in the league in that span. They have not been to the postseason since 2017 and have been criticized for poor trades and draft picks. Morgan replaces Scott Fitterer, who was fired after the season.