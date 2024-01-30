Panthers new coach Dave Canales co-authored book about infidelity, addiction to alcohol, pornography
Dave Canales is ready to begin his journey as head coach of the Carolina Panthers just 16 months after co-authoring a faith-based book about working through problems with his sexual infidelity and addiction to pornography and alcohol. The book “This Marriage? The Question That Changed Everything” was written by Canales and his wife Lizzy. It details how the 42-year-old coach has worked to overcome his problems and the couple has found its way back to a healthy Christian-based marriage. Canales wrote that with the help of counseling and family he no longer has issues with infidelity or pornography. He said he's stopped drinking alcohol. The Panthers said they were aware of the book before hiring Canales.
Police investigating fatal motor vehicle incident in FalklandA 2-year old child was struck by a vehicle on a rural property off Highway 97 near Falkland.
City of Kelowna update on UBCO downtown campus projectSince ground settling around the UBCO Downtown was first discovered in the fall, UBC has been working closely with City of Kelowna staff, consultants and neighbouring properties to investigate those reports and to determine the best path forward on the project.
Warriors ink Ferguson to three year extension as GM and Head CoachThe West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club is pleased to announce that Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson has agreed to a new three-year contract.
Senior housing coming to LumbyMore seniors in Lumby will have access to affordable homes, with construction beginning on a new 20-unit housing development.
KFD respond to early morning fire on BernardAt approximately 4:40am this morning January 29th Kelowna fire dept dispatch center received multiple calls of a structure fire at 1826 Bernard Ave.
Ibbetson surpasses 1000 career points in women's basketball loss to UBCPlaying in her 66th career contest, the Kelowna, B.C., native eclipsed the historical mark with a layup midway through the fourth quarter.
