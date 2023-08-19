Patriots-Packers preseason game suspended after injury to Isaiah Bolden

New England’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was suspended on Saturday night after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter. The seventh-round pick from Jackson State appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath. Both teams agreed to stop the game after Bolden was carted off the field. The game stopped with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter.