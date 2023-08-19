Patriots-Packers preseason game suspended after injury to Isaiah Bolden
New England’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was suspended on Saturday night after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter. The seventh-round pick from Jackson State appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath. Both teams agreed to stop the game after Bolden was carted off the field. The game stopped with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter.
-
Update: stolen truck recoveredThanks to information from the public, the vehicle was located and recovered on Salmon River Road early Saturday morning.
-
Blood donor events in Armstrong cancelled due to wildfiresOperational impacts differ at the Kelowna plasma donor centre and it will remain open on Monday but with reduced hours.
-
Have you seen Jadine Loftus?Jadine was last seen in Vernon on August 18th, 2023.
-
Residential curbside collection of garbage and recycling resumesThe Glenmore Landfill remains closed, including to all commercial haulers until further notice.
-
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s ShuswapThe blaze measures 41,000 hectares.
-
Residential curbside collection of garbage and recycling resumesBeginning Monday, August 21, residential curbside collection of garbage and recycling will resume across the Central Okanagan for residents who are not on evacuation alert or order.
-
Joint statement on caution in natureaAreas around PentictonThe South Okanagan has and continues to be severely impacted by wildfires.
-
YLW confirms commercial flights will resume overnightFlight operations will resume from 9 p.m. on Aug. 20, until 6 a.m. on Aug. 21
-
Penticton EOC activated to monitor wildfire conditionsWith the impact of wildfires expected to continue, the City of Penticton has activated its Emergency Operations Centre.