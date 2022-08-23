Penticton RCMP are looking for a brazen jewelry thief
Penticton RCMP are looking for a suspect after a brazen daytime jewelry store robbery.
It went down Monday, August 22nd just after 2:30 p.m., at a jewelry store in Cherry Lane Mall.
A lone male entered the store and after being shown a piece of jewelry, sprayed the employees with bear spray. He then grabbed the jewelry and ran out of the store. The employees sustained minor injury from the incident.
Police describe the suspect as in his early 20's, approximately 5'11"in height with dark skin, a slim build, brown eyes and dark hair.
-
Standing Together for Mental HealthThe Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation’s call to action to fund the immediate needs and long-term system innovation in local mental health care has been answered, with $1.7 million in funds raised in just over five months.
-
Spike Belt Stops Stolen Truck in VernonThe driver of a stolen vehicle was safely arrested after a making a dangerous attempt to flee from police in Vernon on Monday afternoon.
-
Parkinson Rec Centre Annual Pool and Gym ClosureParkinson Recreation Centre aquatics centre and gymnasium are closing for annual maintenance and cleaning.
-
Penticton RCMP Ask For Public AssistanceRobbery suspect at large.
-
Vees adding goalie talent to roster ahead of pre-seasonThe Penticton Vees announced the team has acquired goaltender Henry “Hank” Levy (’02) from the Blackfalds Bulldogs in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, in exchange for future considerations.
-
Take a walk through the 'NeighbourWoods't’s time to spruce (or maple) up your yard - NeighbourWoods is back! The popular residential planting initiative developed to encourage citizens to help grow and preserve Kelowna’s urban forest is returning to give residents another opportunity to get a new tree for their yard.
-
Police investigate fatal motorcycle collision in West Kelowna: speed believed to be factorOn August 20, 2022 at about 5:35 p.m. West Kelowna General Duty Officers responded to a serious single vehicle motorcycle accident in the 2100 block of Horizon Drive in West Kelowna.
-
Charging up in downtown KelownaDrivers of electric vehicles (EV) now have two new charging locations at downtown parkades in Kelowna.
-
RCMP arrest armed and barricaded man in CherryvilleOne person was safely arrested by police following an incident involving a firearm in Cherryville on Sunday morning.