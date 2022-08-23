Penticton RCMP are looking for a brazen jewelry thief

Penticton RCMP are looking for a suspect after a brazen daytime jewelry store robbery.

It went down Monday, August 22nd just after 2:30 p.m., at a jewelry store in Cherry Lane Mall.

A lone male entered the store and after being shown a piece of jewelry, sprayed the employees with bear spray. He then grabbed the jewelry and ran out of the store. The employees sustained minor injury from the incident.

Police describe the suspect as in his early 20's, approximately 5'11"in height with dark skin, a slim build, brown eyes and dark hair.