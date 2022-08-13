Pittsburgh 32, Seattle 25
|Seattle
|0
|10
|7
|8
|—
|25
|Pittsburgh
|14
|3
|8
|7
|—
|32
Pit_Olszewski 13 pass from Trubisky (Sciba kick), 12:15.
Pit_Pickens 26 pass from Rudolph (Sciba kick), 1:39.Second Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 33, 12:50.
Pit_FG Sciba 21, 4:28.
Sea_G.Smith 2 run (Myers kick), :21.Third Quarter
Sea_Young 3 pass from Lock (Myers kick), 10:37.
Pit_Warren 3 pass from Pickett (Co.Heyward pass from Pickett), 6:44.Fourth Quarter
Sea_Dallas 17 pass from Lock (Homer pass from Lock), 13:32.
Pit_Vaughns 24 pass from Pickett (Sciba kick), :03.
___... ......
-
Okanagan Sun defeat Westshore Rebels in lopsided home opener victoryThe Okanagan Sun Football Club epic first half leads to a 65-29 win over the Westshore Rebels Saturday night.
-
KFD douse brush fire near Acadia StreetAt approximately 2:15 pm yesterday (Sunday, August 14) Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received multiple reports of black smoke near the end of Acadia St.
-
RCMP respond to drowning and distraught male in Downtown Kelowna : Separate IncidentsOn Saturday, August 13 Kelowna RCMP responded to a pair of incidents downtown within hours of each other.
-
Altercation at Kelowna nightclub results in one death: Serious Crime Unit investigatingOn August 12, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP frontline members witnessed an altercation between a number of individuals outside a night club in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue, Kelowna.
-
RCMP ask public for help locating missing Vernon man not seen since MayThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the disappearance of Rory McDonald and are once again asking the public for assistance.
-
Off duty lifeguard at Green Bay Bible Camp recognized by RCMP for response to boat collisionOn July 29, 2022, West Kelowna RCMP and EHS responded to the Green Bay Bible Camp after a report that a boat had struck the dock at a high rate of speed and ejecting one female occupant into the water.
-
-
-
Body of 26-year-old Kelowna resident discovered in Heritage park: BC Coroners Service investigatingAt approximately 7:30 A.M, Kelowna RCMP Frontline Officer were informed of a deceased male in Heritage Park near Ethel Street at Lawrence Avenue.