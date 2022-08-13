iHeartRadio

Pittsburgh 32, Seattle 25

Seahawks_450
Seattle 0 10 7 8 25
Pittsburgh 14 3 8 7 32
First Quarter

Pit_Olszewski 13 pass from Trubisky (Sciba kick), 12:15.

Pit_Pickens 26 pass from Rudolph (Sciba kick), 1:39.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 33, 12:50.

Pit_FG Sciba 21, 4:28.

Sea_G.Smith 2 run (Myers kick), :21.

Third Quarter

Sea_Young 3 pass from Lock (Myers kick), 10:37.

Pit_Warren 3 pass from Pickett (Co.Heyward pass from Pickett), 6:44.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Dallas 17 pass from Lock (Homer pass from Lock), 13:32.

Pit_Vaughns 24 pass from Pickett (Sciba kick), :03.

