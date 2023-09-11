Plenty of rust to go with the shine in NFL's Week 1. Many of the $50 million men had shaky days
Several NFL teams looked like they needed more preseason work. Some seemed unstoppable. It’s only one game so don’t rush to judge. Most of the NFL’s $50 million men had shaky days, though two ended up on the winning side. The Packers, Dolphins, 49ers and Rams were impressive. The Cowboys dominated despite an average offensive performance. Eight of 14 games finished under 40 points combined and 12 teams scored less than 20. Nine road teams won, including five underdogs.
Hughes, Houge Tally Twice As Warriors Knock Off Cents In MerrittThe West Kelowna Warriors used a pair of goals from both Cal Hughes and Simon Houge to come away with a 5-2 exhibition victory over the Merritt Centennials on Saturday night from the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.
Vernon firefighters prevent dumpster fire from spreading to nearby structureNo residents have been displaced due to the incident and no injuries have been reported.
Kelowna RCMP Disrupts Active Interprovincial Drug Trafficking OrganizationIn June 2022, Kelowna RCMP initiated an investigation that led to the discovery of a significant quantity of drugs and the identification of a suspect believed to be involved in the drug trade across several provinces.
Boaters again reminded to stay away from evacuation areas along Okanagan Lake: RCMPThe only evacuated ordered area that boaters are still restricted is accessing the closed sections of the land along Westside Road.
Rockets open preseason in KamloopsThe Kelowna Rockets will kick off their 2022 preseason campaign with a busy weekend that features a home and home series with the Kamloops Blazers.