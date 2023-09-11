Plenty of rust to go with the shine in NFL's Week 1. Many of the $50 million men had shaky days

Several NFL teams looked like they needed more preseason work. Some seemed unstoppable. It’s only one game so don’t rush to judge. Most of the NFL’s $50 million men had shaky days, though two ended up on the winning side. The Packers, Dolphins, 49ers and Rams were impressive. The Cowboys dominated despite an average offensive performance. Eight of 14 games finished under 40 points combined and 12 teams scored less than 20. Nine road teams won, including five underdogs.