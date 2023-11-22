Pro Picks: 3 favorites should have a feast in division matchups on Thanksgiving Day

Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.

These aren’t the same old Detroit Lions everyone is used to watching on Thanksgiving.

The Lions (8-2) enter Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers (4-6) with their best record through 10 games since 1962.

A turnaround that started with a 7-2 finish after a 1-6 start in 2022 carried over into this season and the Lions hold a 2 1/2 game lead over Minnesota in the NFC North.

Jared Goff bounced back from three picks to lead Detroit to a comeback win over Chicago last week. Jordan Love rallied the Packers to a comeback win last week over the Chargers.

The Packers-Lions kick off a holiday football feast that features three divisional matchups. Dallas hosts Washington in the late afternoon game and San Francisco visits Seattle in the nightcap.

The Lions are 7 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks likes the first-place team.

LIONS, 27-17

PITTSBURGH at CINCINNATI

Line: Steelers minus 1 1/2

Maybe a new offensive coordinator and play-caller will get Kenny Pickett and the Steelers (6-4) going. The Bengals (5-5) turn to Jake Browning with Joe Burrow out for the season.

BEST BET: STEELERS, 22-16

BUFFALO at PHILADELPHIA

Line: Eagles minus 3

The Eagles (9-1) are flying high after a comeback win in their Super Bowl rematch against Kansas City. They’re the better team but it’ll be difficult to match the emotion and intensity after facing the Chiefs, especially in a short, holiday week coming off a Monday night road win with an NFC championship game rematch against the 49ers looming ahead. Josh Allen and the...