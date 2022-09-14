Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games.

Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1.

The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.

Mahomes has won his past three Thursday night games. How does he get ready for a quick turnaround?

“I think usually I sacrifice the sleep earlier in the week and then as you get closer to the game trying to get back on your sleep schedule and getting your recovery back up there,” he said. “I mean they’re tough. They’re always tough because your body’s not necessarily all the way back to where you want it to be, but you have to find ways to battle through it.”

Herbert is 2-0 at Arrowhead Stadium, though the Chargers faced mostly backups in their win at Kansas City in the 2020 regular-season finale.

“I know that our guys are really excited for this one,” Herbert said. “To be able to play on prime time, 'Thursday Night Football', it’s something you always grow up dreaming about. It is a quick week, a short week, but we’re going to do everything we can to get prepared and get our bodies back so that we have a chance on Thursday.”

Mahomes threw five touchdown passes in a 44-21 rout at Arizona to begin the season. He’ll face a tough defense featuring new addition Khalil Mack, who had three sacks and forced a fumble in a 24-19 win over Las Vegas.

“Khalil is a great player,” Mahomes said. “I mean obviously they have (Joey) Bosa already with a lot of other guys that go out there and can rush the passer. They have a good defense everywhere. ... I’m just sad Khalil came...