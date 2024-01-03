Pro Picks: Bills will beat the Dolphins to win the AFC East title
The Miami Dolphins went from playing for the AFC’s No. 1 seed to playing for their division to avoid the sixth spot this week. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills stand in their way. The Bills-Dolphins will face off Sunday night in the NFL’s final regular-season game in a showdown for the AFC East title. The Dolphins had a chance at earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs but were pounded by Baltimore 56-19. If they beat Buffalo, they’ll secure the No. 2 seed. The Bills would get the two seed with a win. If they lose, they’d drop to sixth, seventh or completely out of the playoffs.
