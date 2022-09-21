Pro Picks: Browns not among 9 home dogs vs. Steelers

Nine home teams are underdogs in Week 3.

Behind the Dawg Pound, the Cleveland Browns aren't among them.

The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to kick off a week featuring more road favorites than home. Both teams are aiming for a 2-1 start and coming off disappointing losses.

The Browns, with Jacoby Brissett filling in for Deshaun Watson, are rolling on the ground behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

The Steelers, with Mitchell Trubisky replacing the retired Ben Roethlisberger, still haven’t found a rhythm on offense despite a talented receiving corps.

The Browns are 4 1/2-point favorites over the Steelers, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. That’s too many points in a matchup between bitter AFC North rivals.

The last time the teams met on a Thursday night in 2019, Myles Garrett smashed Mason Rudolph over the head with the quarterback’s helmet.

Expect cooler heads this time around.

BROWNS 20-17

Cincinnati (minus 4 1/2) at New York Jets

Joe Burrow has taken a beating and the defending AFC champions are winless. They’re set up to get back on the winning track against the improved Jets.

BEST BET: BENGALS 30-20

Green Bay (plus 1 1/2) at Tampa Bay

This could be a preview of the NFC championship. Brady and the Buccaneers destroyed the Packers 38-10 in the 2020 regular season and upset them on the road in the conference title game that season on their way to winning the Super Bowl. Tampa is too banged-up to do it again.

UPSET SPECIAL: PACKERS 23-20

Baltimore (minus 3) at New England

After a defensive collapse in the fourth quarter against Miami, the Ravens continue their season-opening, four-game stretch against the AFC East with a trip to New England. The Patriots are still figuring out their offense while...