Pro Picks: Browns will beat the Jets to clinch a playoff berth
The Cleveland Browns saw the best of Joe Flacco up close last season with the New York Jets. Now, the veteran quarterback can show the Jets what they’ve been missing since losing Aaron Rodgers. Flacco and the Browns can secure a playoff berth Thursday night with a victory over New York. The Super Bowl 47 MVP is 3-1 in four starts with 10 touchdown passes since the Browns signed him last month and made him their fourth starting QB of the season. The Jets have also used four QBs this season and will give Trevor Siemian his second straight start. It’ll be a matchup of two of the NFL’s best defenses. The Browns rank first in yards allowed and the Jets are third.
RCMP looking for owner of Rolex found on Water StreetOn December 22, 2023, a good Samaritan visited the front counter of the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment to hand over a what appears to be a genuine Rolex watch discovered outside a popular restaurant in the 1300 block of Water Street, downtown Kelowna earlier that day.
RCMP provide update on December 21 vehicle collision in Lake CountryAt approximately 5:30 p.m. on December 21, 2023 multiple responders from the Lake Country RCMP, Fire Department and Emergency Health Services attended a chain reaction vehicle crash involving eight vehicles at the intersection Highway 97 and Berry Road in Lake Country.
Warriors Wilson commits to Robert Morris UniversityThe West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club is pleased to announce forward Trent Wilson (’04) has committed to Robert Morris University.
RCMP vehicle stop near Keremeos leads to arrest of Kelowna and Penticton residentsOn December 20th, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., frontline officers from Penticton and Keremeos stopped a suspicious vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed along Highway 3A near the Keremeos Bypass Road.