Pro Picks: Browns will beat the Jets to clinch a playoff berth

The Cleveland Browns saw the best of Joe Flacco up close last season with the New York Jets. Now, the veteran quarterback can show the Jets what they’ve been missing since losing Aaron Rodgers. Flacco and the Browns can secure a playoff berth Thursday night with a victory over New York. The Super Bowl 47 MVP is 3-1 in four starts with 10 touchdown passes since the Browns signed him last month and made him their fourth starting QB of the season. The Jets have also used four QBs this season and will give Trevor Siemian his second straight start. It’ll be a matchup of two of the NFL’s best defenses. The Browns rank first in yards allowed and the Jets are third.