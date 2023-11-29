Pro Picks: Cowboys will keep rolling but the Seahawks will avoid a rout
Dak Prescott is rolling and so are the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys enter Thursday night’s game against Seattle with three straight wins by a combined margin of 127-47. They’ve won seven games this season by at least 20 points. Prescott has thrown for 300-plus yards and three or more touchdowns four times in the past five games. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are skidding. They’ve lost three of four, including lopsided games against Baltimore and San Francisco. Geno Smith and the offense are struggling over that span, scoring just three TDs as a unit. The Cowboys are 9-point favorites.
North Glenmore Elementary adding 5 new classrooms: $7.5 million from education ministryA new school addition is on track to deliver more student spaces as early as the next school year in the fast-growing Central Okanagan School District.
12 Days of Fitness Spreads Free Holiday CheerThe most wonderful time of the year has returned, and the City of Penticton’s Recreation department is celebrating by offering free daily fitness offerings between Dec. 1-12.
Public meeting set by City of Kelowna to discuss 2024 preliminary budgetKelowna City Council will deliberate on the 2024 preliminary budget at an all-day public meeting, starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 in Council Chambers.
Innkeepers Gala raises $150k for KGH foundationThe Hotel Eldorado hosted the 32nd Innkeeper’s Gala last week and it was a spectacular success, raising over $150,000 in support of Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Leaked memo shows true coloursLast week, there was a leaked memo from Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, Josie Osborne.
Temporary closure Thursday of HWY 97 near Summerland for rock blastingPeople travelling Highway 97 are advised of a short-term closure on Thursday between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland.