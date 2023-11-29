Pro Picks: Cowboys will keep rolling but the Seahawks will avoid a rout

Dak Prescott is rolling and so are the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys enter Thursday night’s game against Seattle with three straight wins by a combined margin of 127-47. They’ve won seven games this season by at least 20 points. Prescott has thrown for 300-plus yards and three or more touchdowns four times in the past five games. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are skidding. They’ve lost three of four, including lopsided games against Baltimore and San Francisco. Geno Smith and the offense are struggling over that span, scoring just three TDs as a unit. The Cowboys are 9-point favorites.