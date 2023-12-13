Pro Picks: Easton Stick will lead Chargers to an upset road win over Raiders in first NFL start

Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.

Easton Stick will be the latest backup to make his first start in a season filled with injuries to high-profile quarterbacks.

Justin Herbert joined a growing list of signal-callers who’ve suffered season-ending injuries, paving the way for Stick to make his first career start Thursday night when the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8).

Stick came off the bench after Herbert went down in a loss to Denver last week and completed 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards.

The Raiders have lost three in a row after interim coach Antonio Pierce won his first two games. Aidan O’Connell and the offense couldn’t do anything in a 3-0 loss to Minnesota and Pierce wouldn’t say Wednesday if veteran Jimmy Garoppolo would start against Los Angeles.

The Raiders are 3-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks looks to continue its winning ways on Thursday nights and will take the road team.

UPSET SPECIAL: CHARGERS, 20-17

ATLANTA at CAROLINA

Line: Falcons minus 3

The Desmond Ridder-Drake London connection is heating up for the Falcons (6-7). Atlanta can’t look past the woeful Panthers (1-12) with first place very much in play.

BEST BET: FALCONS, 24-13

MINNESOTA at CINCINNATI

Line: Bengals minus 3 1/2

The Vikings (7-6) are turning to their fourth starting quarterback, going from Joshua Dobbs to Nick Mullens. Jake Browning has saved the season for the Bengals (7-6) after Joe Burrow went down. Cincinnati has scored 34 points in consecutive wins.

BENGALS, 27-20

PITTSBURGH at INDIANAPOLIS

Line: Colts minus 2 1/2

..