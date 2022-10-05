Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams.

The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1).

“I think here, the transition has been great,” Wilson said. “I can’t speak for (Ryan), but I think the transition has been great. Obviously, it’s a different environment, a different challenge and everything else, but I think what’s made it so great here, for me personally, is my teammates. My teammates have been so welcoming and so on it every day. ... The walkthroughs, the time, the energy, the focus they put in daily and that obsession that they put in makes it easier for me and better for me.”

Wilson still hasn’t found a rhythm in rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Ryan has a veteran coach in Frank Reich, but ball security has been his biggest problem. He has nine fumbles and five interceptions in four games.

Both teams have injury concerns at running back. The Broncos lost Javonte Williams to a season-ending knee injury. The Colts are being cautious with All-Pro Jonathan Taylor because of an ankle injury.

“On a normal week, you kind of got a lot of time,” Taylor said about short rest. “So just trying to push as much treatment as I can to see how far I get feeling well before we have to take off.”

The Broncos are three-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. After going 20-12 against the spread over the past two weeks, Pro Picks aims to stay ahead and leans toward the home team in an even matchup.

BRONCOS: 24-20

