Pro Picks: Rams will improve their playoff hopes with a win over the Saints

Rebuilding the Rams took less than one season. Sean McVay has Los Angeles in the mix for an NFC wild-card spot in a season that began with low expectations for the Rams. They’ll kick off Week 16 hosting the New Orleans Saints in a game with major playoff implications for both teams. The Saints are battling Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South. A healthy Matthew Stafford has played like the guy who led the Rams to a Super Bowl title. He’s thrown 13 touchdown passes and only two interceptions over the past five games while the Rams have won four of those. Derek Carr is coming off his best game with the Saints, who’ve won two in a row.