Pro Picks: Rams will improve their playoff hopes with a win over the Saints
Rebuilding the Rams took less than one season. Sean McVay has Los Angeles in the mix for an NFC wild-card spot in a season that began with low expectations for the Rams. They’ll kick off Week 16 hosting the New Orleans Saints in a game with major playoff implications for both teams. The Saints are battling Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South. A healthy Matthew Stafford has played like the guy who led the Rams to a Super Bowl title. He’s thrown 13 touchdown passes and only two interceptions over the past five games while the Rams have won four of those. Derek Carr is coming off his best game with the Saints, who’ve won two in a row.
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: A Christmas wishAs the festive lights twinkle and the air fills with the joyful chorus of Christmas carols, it's a time to reflect on the year that has passed and look forward to the year ahead. Christmas is not just a season of celebration; it's a season of hope.
Dan Albas MP Report: EV mandate unrealisticThis week's media reports have stated, "The end of the road is coming for gas-powered vehicles in Canada." These reports are in response to the latest announcement from the Trudeau Liberal Government regarding electric vehicles.
Robbery suspect arrested and chargedAn individual wanted in connection with a robbery in Vernon last Friday has been arrested and charged.
Businesses and community reminded to keep outdoor spaces clear of wasteThe City of Vernon and Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) are urging local businesses to remain vigilant this holiday season and keep the exterior of their properties fire safe by clearing debris, pallets and other combustible materials.
RCMP request help to locate Ryan Dean TomlinsonKelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old male.
No charges in B.C. 2022 Christmas Eve bus crash that left 4 deadThe British Columbia Prosecution Service says there will be no charges stemming from a bus crash on an icy highway in the province's Interior last Christmas Eve that killed four people.
ICBC urges drivers to use caution over the holidays as crashes peak in DecemberDecember sees more crashes than any other month in B.C. Over the Christmas holidays and New Year’s each year, on average, 457 people are injured and two people are killed in 1,772 crashes in B.C.*
$61k raised by inaugural Winter Wonderland in support of JoeAnna's HouseSmiles, laughter and good cheer were on full display this weekend at the inaugural Winter Wonderland at JoeAnna’s House.