Pro Picks: Steelers will top Patriots in a close, low-scoring game featuring two struggling offenses
Mitch Trubisky gets another chance to prove he can be a starting quarterback, stepping in for the injured Kenny Pickett to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. He won’t have to do much against the dreadful New England Patriots. The Patriots have scored 13 points over the past three games and are averaging 9.4 points per game in five straight losses. Bailey Zappe was no better than Mac Jones, producing even fewer points. New England might as well bring back Steve Grogan or Tony Eason. The Steelers are six-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks expects a closer game with few points.
Vees hosting Teddy & Toque Toss SaturdayThe Vees encourage fans to bring warm winter outerwear along with new or gently used stuffed toys to throw onto the ice when the Vees score their first goal.
Warriors Applebee snags BCHL's 1st star of weekThe BC Hockey League announced their Three Stars of the Week with West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Rorke Applebee earning 1st star honours from the week of November 26th to December 2nd.
Submissions Now Open to 2024 Penticton Public Sculpture ExhibitThe call for artists to apply to participate in the 2024 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit is now open.
Renee Merrifield MLA Minute: Eby's NDP have broken BCIn British Columbia, a province once celebrated for its robust public services and quality of life, a crisis looms large, rooted in governmental mismanagement, short-sighted policies, and a lack of collaborative leadership.
Alert remains in place while rock remediation wraps upThe State of Local Emergency declared on November 21 has been rescinded but an evacuation alert for 27 homes remains in place.
