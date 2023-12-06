Pro Picks: Steelers will top Patriots in a close, low-scoring game featuring two struggling offenses

Mitch Trubisky gets another chance to prove he can be a starting quarterback, stepping in for the injured Kenny Pickett to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. He won’t have to do much against the dreadful New England Patriots. The Patriots have scored 13 points over the past three games and are averaging 9.4 points per game in five straight losses. Bailey Zappe was no better than Mac Jones, producing even fewer points. New England might as well bring back Steve Grogan or Tony Eason. The Steelers are six-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks expects a closer game with few points.