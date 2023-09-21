QB Andy Dalton ready for start vs Seattle after Panthers say Bryce Young 'isn't expected to play'

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young will not practice on Thursday because of an ankle injury, the team announced. The team also wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Young "isn't expected to play.” That means 13-year pro Andy Dalton would make his first start for the Panthers on Sunday at Seattle. Young, the No. 1 pick in the draft, injured his ankle at some point during Carolina’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, although coach Frank Reich did not know when. Young finished the game, throwing a touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion to Adam Thielen on his final drive. The Panthers are 0-2 heading to Seattle.