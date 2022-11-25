QB wristbands a trending NFL topic after Carroll's comments

DENVER (AP) — Whether Pete Carroll meant it as a barb for Russell Wilson or a bouquet for Geno Smith, the Seattle Seahawks coach made play-calling wristbands a hot topic in the NFL during a topsy-turvy season that has rattled the longstanding quarterback order.

Carroll was talking about the Seahawks’ surprising success in 2022 after moving on from Wilson when he mentioned Smith’s willingness to wear a wristband to help facilitate Seattle's play-calling.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM earlier this month. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that. So, we didn’t do that before.”

Wilson retorted with his own subtle dig, reminding that he "won a lot of games there without one on the wrist. And I didn’t know winning or losing mattered if you wore the wristband or not.”

Coincidentally, Wilson wore a wristband for the first time with the Broncos in a win over the Jaguars in London two days before Carroll's comments, and he's been using it at games and practices ever since as the Broncos try to jump-start a sputtering offense.

He even wore it at the podium on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I guess I'm rocking this wristband here,” Wilson said with a chuckle.

On any weekend, roughly two-thirds of NFL quarterbacks are rocking the wristbands. Tom Brady has used one his whole career. But some QBs and coaches prefer memorization skills for their more complex plays.

The bands that hug the quarterback's non-throwing wrist and forearm contain dozens of plays with corresponding numbers or codes. They are often as much a benefit to the play-caller as to the QB because he can just call out a simple number rather than the entire play sequence...