Quandre Diggs thrives as teacher for young Seattle secondary

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Quandre Diggs spent as much time this season teaching as playing free safety.

While that’s a little bit of an exaggeration, this season was challenging in a different way for the anchor of the Seattle Seahawks defensive backfield.

There were the challenges on the field trying to fix a Seattle defense that rode a roller coaster of success and struggles for most of the season. And there was the challenge of playing alongside five different starting strong safeties at various point of the season, not to mention two rookie cornerbacks.

“It’s definitely tested me and it’s definitely made me better on how I’ve got to approach certain guys and how I have to be on my P’s and Q’s every day,” Diggs said. “Because those guys are looking up to me and looking at me for answers a lot of the times.”

Despite all those trials, Diggs finds himself where he always expected Seattle to be -- playing in the postseason for the third time since he was traded to the Seahawks back during the 2019 season. The Seahawks will face San Francisco in the NFC wild-card game on Saturday and will need another big day from Diggs if Seattle has a shot at upsetting its division foe.

It will help Seattle’s defensive overall that strong safety Ryan Neal is expected to play after missing the final three games of the regular season with a knee injury.

“I’ve been waiting forever,” Neal said. “It has been painful watching my boys go out and have fun without me, but I’m glad to be back here just trying to make my way back.”

Neal was one of the five strong safeties that Diggs played alongside this season and the one that played the best. The season started with the expectation that Diggs and Jamal Adams would patrol the backend for Seattle, only to see Adams suffer a season-ending knee injury...