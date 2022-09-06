Raiders' Leatherwood, Browns' Rosen among wave of NFL cuts

The Las Vegas Raiders waived offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on Tuesday, the third of the club's three first-round draft picks in 2020-21 to get dumped before the end of his second season.

NFL teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players for the regular season by the Tuesday deadline, although some moves were procedural steps before bringing those players back.

Most of the openings will be when players on the current roster are moved to injured reserve with the possibility of returning this season. Those players have to be on the 53-man roster first.

Leatherwood was the 17th overall pick by the Raiders last year, and started all 17 games. Receiver Henry Ruggs III and cornerback Damon Arnette were drafted 12th and 19th overall, respectively, in 2020 before getting cut after off-field incidents last year.

Mike Mayock was general manager and Jon Gruden was the coach for those picks. They have since been replaced by GM Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels.

Leatherwood struggled to find consistency, as he was moved from tackle to guard during his rookie season under the previous coaching staff. McDaniels gave Leatherwood another chance at right tackle this offseason, but the former Alabama lineman seemingly regressed behind Brandon Parker and rookie Thayer Munford during training camp.

The Cleveland Browns released quarterback Josh Rosen, a 2018 first-rounder by Arizona who was brought in as an extra arm in training camp while the team navigated Deshaun Watson's situation.

Rosen was a possible option as the backup while Jacoby Brissett starts during Watson’s 11-game NFL suspension. However, Joshua Dobbs had an excellent training camp and preseason, making Rosen expendable.

The 25-year-old Rosen hasn’t lived up to expectations since being taken 10th overall by the...