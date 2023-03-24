Raiders sign DT John Jenkins to free-agency contract
The Las Vegas Raiders say they've signed veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins signed a free-agent contract. He most recently played for the Miami Dolphins the past two seasons. Jenkins also played for the New Orleans Saints from 2013-16, the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, the Chicago Bears in 2017 and 2020 and the New York Giants in 2018. He has 212 career tackles.
