Rams become 8th defending Super Bowl champ with losing mark

The Los Angeles Rams are having a Super Bowl hangover unlike any other.

The defending champions are assured of being the eighth team to have a losing record the year after winning it all and are one loss shy of the most losses ever for a team defending a Super Bowl title.

The injury-plagued Rams (3-9) have the worst record ever through 12 games for a defending champion and are the first of those teams to lose six straight the year after winning a Super Bowl.

With a loss on Thursday night against the Raiders, Los Angeles can tie the 1999 Broncos (6-10) for the most losses ever by a defending champion.

Denver's falloff came after quarterback John Elway retired. The other defending champions with losing records were the 1968 Packers, who went 6-7-1 after coach Vince Lombardi retired; the 1981 Raiders (7-9); the 1982 49ers, who went 3-6 in a strike-shortened season; the 1987 Giants (6-9), who lost all three games with replacement players; Washington (7-9) in 1988 and Tampa Bay (7-9) in 2003.

The Rams can be officially eliminated from playoff contention this week, which will extend the longest stretch ever without a repeat Super Bowl champion.

There were eight repeat winners in the first 39 Super Bowls, with the longest gap without one coming between Pittsburgh's titles in the 1978-79 seasons and San Francisco's in 1988-89.

No team has repeated since the Patriots in 2003-04.

In all, out of the first 55 Super Bowl winners, eight won it all the following season, six others lost in the Super Bowl, 25 more made the playoffs and 16 missed out.

KINGS OF THE HILL

The Green Bay Packers ended Chicago's century-long run as the NFL's winningest team.

