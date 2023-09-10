Rams show they can be more than competitive and thump Seahawks 30-13 in season opener
Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards even without favorite target Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams and Cam Akers combined for three rushing touchdowns, and the Los Angeles Rams stunned the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 in the season opener. Stafford was brilliant picking apart Seattle’s secondary for the 58th 300-yard passing game of his career in the regular season. He did so despite Kupp being sidelined for the first four games of the season while on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Rookie Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 119 yards and was targeted 15 times in the first game of his career. Tutu Atwell had a career-high 119 yards on six catches. And the Rams were at their best on third downs where they converted 11 of 17 chances.
Hughes, Houge Tally Twice As Warriors Knock Off Cents In MerrittThe West Kelowna Warriors used a pair of goals from both Cal Hughes and Simon Houge to come away with a 5-2 exhibition victory over the Merritt Centennials on Saturday night from the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.
Vernon firefighters prevent dumpster fire from spreading to nearby structureNo residents have been displaced due to the incident and no injuries have been reported.
Kelowna RCMP Disrupts Active Interprovincial Drug Trafficking OrganizationIn June 2022, Kelowna RCMP initiated an investigation that led to the discovery of a significant quantity of drugs and the identification of a suspect believed to be involved in the drug trade across several provinces.
Boaters again reminded to stay away from evacuation areas along Okanagan Lake: RCMPThe only evacuated ordered area that boaters are still restricted is accessing the closed sections of the land along Westside Road.
Rockets open preseason in KamloopsThe Kelowna Rockets will kick off their 2022 preseason campaign with a busy weekend that features a home and home series with the Kamloops Blazers.