Rams show they can be more than competitive and thump Seahawks 30-13 in season opener

Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards even without favorite target Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams and Cam Akers combined for three rushing touchdowns, and the Los Angeles Rams stunned the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 in the season opener. Stafford was brilliant picking apart Seattle’s secondary for the 58th 300-yard passing game of his career in the regular season. He did so despite Kupp being sidelined for the first four games of the season while on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Rookie Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 119 yards and was targeted 15 times in the first game of his career. Tutu Atwell had a career-high 119 yards on six catches. And the Rams were at their best on third downs where they converted 11 of 17 chances.